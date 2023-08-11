Tucson Unified test scores remain low, the strategies they’re applying this year to bring numbers back up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Unified School District is one week into school and one of the district’s main goals is to tackle low test scores that they’ve been facing for quite some time.

The district received over $100 million toward relief funds during the pandemic. They say they used those funds to try multiple different programs to help re-boost academic achievement that they lost due to COVID. TUSD teachers are now learning what sticks with students and are applying those specific strategies this year.

STEM Excellence Tutoring has been helping students across Tucson since 2017.

“We survived the pandemic,” STEM Excellence Tutoring CEO Lori Culberson said,” we also survived the Broadway widening construction project that coincided with the pandemic so, yes, we survived both of them.”

She says they’ve seen quarantine’s drastic effect on the students they help.

“Every year we’re a little bit more amazed at how much further behind the next class is than the class ahead of it,” Culberson said.

Those numbers are reflected in Arizona’s 2022 standardized test scores. The main struggle for TUSD is math, with only 20 percent of students receiving a passing score. That is 12 percent lower than the statewide average for all school districts. English Language Arts was not much better, with only 28 percent of students passing, compared to 38 percent passing statewide.

“When you remove education, or you put it online, you change the very structure of schooling. We see dramatic and perilous effects,” Senior Director of Assessment and Evaluation Dr. Halley Freitas said.

The district’s strategy this year is to perform diagnostic tests three times during the school year to look at specific skills in the classroom that students may be struggling or excelling in.

“A teacher might structure their instructions so that they can pull small groups of students and their assessment data helps them see ‘well, this group of kids, I’m going to work on reading multi-syllabic words or subtraction problems,’” TUSD Senior Director of Curriculum and Professional Development Heidi Aranda said.

Culberson says some of those skills students struggle with going beyond the standard curriculum.

“We’re seeing a lot of students come in because they don’t know how to study,” Culberson said, “they don’t know how to take notes because they don’t know how to sit down and actually learn material for themselves.”

TUSD also uses those diagnostics to develop a specific strategy for students who are struggling the most.

“It documents the support the students are getting, the progress the student is making on that specific skill and identifies what is the next skill,” Aranda said.

The district says while they aren’t at pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement, they’re happy with their progress.

“We are seeing enormous gains coming out of this deep hole,” Freitas said, “but we have a ways to go.”

