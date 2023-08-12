Concerned parent speaks out on lack of air conditioning in TUSD classrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Children are back in school and many are suffering without A/C. Tucson Unified School District is scrambling to fix air conditioning issues all across the city.

Sending your kids off to school is already a stressful time for parents, but knowing they’re going into a classroom with only a fan to keep them cool makes things much harder.

Ashton is three years old and starts preschool next week.

“It’s exciting he starts school on Monday,” Ashton’s mother, Abby Busler, said.

This week during their “mock school day,” his mom noticed the room temperature was hotter than she expected.

“I noticed that there were parent were fanning themselves and the teacher too was gravitating to the back where there was a fan,” Busler said.

When she asked the teacher about it, she said they knew about the problem all too well.

“She had parents and even other teachers voice their concerns to the principal and the principal relayed that message over to the maintenance to fix the air conditioning,” Busler said, “the maintenance essentially said prior to the kids coming in they walked in and they felt that it was cool enough for classes to start and for everything to be good there.”

This classroom isn’t the only one sending in requests. HVAC request logs have been backed up since the beginning of school.

The facilities department says that while no entire school is without A/C, individual classrooms struggle getting cool air in their learning environment with only nine technicians to respond and over 110 sites to manage.

“They’re having to move kids over from their designated classrooms over to computer labs or other rooms that are colder and it disrupts not only the teachers but the kids,” Busler said.

While the issue is widespread across the district, parents and students will continue to feel it on an individual level.

“I was right next to the teacher the whole time near the fan just because it was so hot,” Busler said, “and I was just making sure, keeping an eye on my kid, we went to the restroom, I put water in his hair to cool him down because I could tell he was starting to sweat on his shirt and everything.”

The TUSD Governing Board has proposed a $480 million bond to update aging infrastructure, including A/C units. According to the TUSD Facilities Department, almost all of the HVAC systems in the district are either at the end of their service life or have exceeded it.

13 News reached out to TUSD and they weren’t available for comment.

