FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and cool temps kick off weekend

By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The cool trend continues in Southern Arizona Saturday, with a high of 97 degrees in Tucson. There’s also a good chance of rain throughout much of the area. There’s a 40% chance for Pima County, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., a 60% chance in Cochise County, and 70% chance on Santa Cruz County, both from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Man gets 20 years for fatal road rage shooting in Tucson
Tucson Police announces large weapons and ammunition bust
Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Pinal County gives 90-day notice to residents living in Pinal Airpark north of Marana
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Coolest weekend since early June
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 10, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and more active pattern
