Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A former Tucson Fire Department captain convicted of killing his wife and later killing her mother and her mother’s friend, sits in prison while another man in another state says he’s the one who did it.

Prosecutors aren’t buying it, but David Watson’s daughter maintains her father is innocent and this confession from Illinois proves it.

Corey Fox is already convicted of murder and sits in prison. He sent a letter saying he killed Linda Watson back in 2000. After a Pima County Sheriff detective interviewed Fox, Brad Roach, special counsel with the Pima County Attorney’s Office and head of the Conviction and Sentencing Integrity Unit, dismisses Fox’s confession.

“Somebody who has unlimited time, as he does sitting in prison, and access to a computer, can find all the details. But what we did find is that he had a number of details that were simply incorrect, that if he had been the person who had done this, he would not have said those things, so we absolutely know that he didn’t commit this crime,” Roach said.

David Watson was convicted in 2017 for the 2000 murder of Linda Watson and the 2003 murders of her mother, Marilyn Cox and her mother’s friend, Renee Farnsworth. Fox’s confession focuses on Linda’s murder.

But David Watson’s daughter, Jordynn Watson, says Fox knows too much and said in a statement, “The prosecutor’s office has not withheld evidence for months with no reason. If Roach truly believed there is no validity to Fox’s confession, he would have handed it over immediately and not made my dad’s legal team obtain a court order, which Roach attempted to evade.”

Roach did have to explain not appearing at a previous court date, and he said that the audio of the detective’s interview was a large file they couldn’t simply email. But Roach will not even say Fox’s name because he says Fox has made other claims outside this case.

“We feel absolutely confident that this person is a false confession, that he just does this to get attention, to stir things up. There’s no concern that the Pima County Attorney’s Office has that he actually had anything to do with it. I think he had information from publicly available sources,” Roach said outside the Pima County Superior Court.

Watson’s daughter disputed that, saying, “The location he describes burying the body matches where her skull was found. Remember, detectives could not figure out how she died, there wasn’t enough evidence; what Fox describes fits the evidence that we do have. There is no way for a man across the country to provide detail that has never been shared with the public unless he did it. Fox killed my mother.”

Watson’s legal team will now review the audio, and both sides say they want to make sure the right person is convicted. They just disagree about who that is.

“Their job is to say, hey, maybe it’s this person. So I expect we’ll be seeing a filing from them about this issue. But it’s not particularly concerning because we feel like the evidence is clear,” Roach said.

As for Roach not appearing in court last month, he said that a glitch in the office’s notification system did not tell him about the court date and he apologized to the judge.

