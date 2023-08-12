New details on the protest, which brought a commission meeting to an abrupt halt

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some new details have emerged following a protest which led to the cancellation of a blue ribbon commission meeting looking into whether Pima County needs a new $400 million jail.

The protest happened as the commission was preparing to hold its final meeting before turning its recommendations over to the county supervisors, who will make the final decision.

As the commission sat down for the call to the audience portion of the meeting, a group of protesters entered, chanting “No new jail,” banging a drum and playing musical instruments.

According to Commission Chair Danny Sharp, he canceled the meeting when it became apparent the protesters would not quiet down.

But before he could inform the rest of the members, “items were thrown from the crowd at the Commissioners.” What items were not specified and he did not specify if anyone was hit.

He also referred to “an altercation involving a Commission member.”

According to “No Jail Deaths,” which organized the protest, the alteration was “an assault” on one of its members,

A 13 News video shows Commissioner Chris Sheafe and protester Ryan Fatica having words.

Sheafe told 13 News Fatica was blocking his way and twice asked him “to get out of my face.” When he didn’t, Sheafe pushed past him.

“You saw the video, he was obviously shoving me,” Fatica said. “He’s throwing a little temper tantrum because he didn’t get his way.”

Sheafe told 13 News in a telephone conversation, “It was accidental and not malicious.”

Sharpe said he was concerned about the commissioner’s safety.

The commission was appointed following the deaths of nearly 60 inmates in the Pima County jail since 2017, 17 in just the past 22 months.

The sheriff called for a new jail which he says could help alleviate some of the problems because the old jail is crumbling, falling apart and unsafe.

The new jail would cost nearly $400 million. The question has become whether to fix and repair the current 40-year-old jail or build a new facility that would house hundreds more inmates.

The protesters say it’s a foregone conclusion.

Of course, we’re frustrated, but the reality is that we also made the calculation, which is that these public comment sessions are a waste of our time,” Fatica said. “They set up a commission, they filled it with cops and tasked them with the question of whether to build a new jail.”

The commission will make its recommendations to the board, but it is not bound by the decision. The 5-member Board of Supervisors has the final say.

