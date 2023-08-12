PCSD investigating fatal shooting south of Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of West Pyle Road, south of Three Points. It happened on August 11th, just after 2 p.m.

Deputies say the initial investigation found a man tried to break into a home where a woman lived by herself. She yelled at him to leave, but he refused and continued trying to break in.

The woman armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out the window in an attempt to scare him away. The man then tried to disarm her and was shot in the process.

He collapsed in the driveway and deputies attempted to save him, but he passed away.

The woman wasn’t hurt and cooperated with deputies. No arrests have been made and the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

