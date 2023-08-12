Advertise
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

