Preliminary test shows E-Coli in water system at Fort Huachuca

Yesterday, a test of the water system in the Miles Manor II & III neighborhoods yielded a...
Yesterday, a test of the water system in the Miles Manor II & III neighborhoods yielded a positive result for E-coli bacteria, U.S. Army Fort Huachuca said.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Yesterday, a test of the water system in the Miles Manor II & III neighborhoods yielded a positive result for E-coli bacteria, U.S. Army Fort Huachuca said.

According to the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca, “there was still a high level of chlorinated water in the sample, we believe this may be a false positive sample. Additional samples for testing are being taken today, but results may not be available until Monday. We will inform residents if we receive them earlier.”

If the results of the second round of testing are positive as well, they will begin increasing disinfection levels and flushing the affected part of the system. They will continue sampling daily while the results are positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca has issued a boil water notice for Miles Manor II & III.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute, and then cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The U.S. Amy Fort Huachuca said, “We are committed to keeping residents informed about this situation and will provide updated information as we receive the results of the second test. We will inform residents when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.”

