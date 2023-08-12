Advertise
Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles
78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, August 11.

The TPD says 78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles was last seen near Tucson Ave and Kleindale Rd at 7 a.m. today.

He is 5′7″/128 lbs, bald, with brown eyes, has a gray beard, and may be on a bicycle.

If you see him, please call 911

