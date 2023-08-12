Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, August 11.

The TPD says 78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles was last seen near Tucson Ave and Kleindale Rd at 7 a.m. today.

He is 5′7″/128 lbs, bald, with brown eyes, has a gray beard, and may be on a bicycle.

If you see him, please call 911

