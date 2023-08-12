University of Arizona Student Unions prepare for students to arrive back on campus, adding more rover robots to deliver food

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As students prepare to return to the University of Arizona campus next week, leaders at the Student Unions are preparing to open restaurants on schedule.

This will be the first time since before the pandemic that all 35 restaurants are staffed and ready to go ahead of the big first day of classes.

Mari John, Associate Director of Marketing and Contracts, said the Student Unions are in a much better place than it was two years ago.

“We’ve been working hard all summer and really, truthfully, hard all last year to make sure we would have enough staff to open everything on time,” said John.

In 2021, six restaurants could not open and 40 full-time positions were up for grabs. The pandemic put a strain on restaurants across the country, including here at home.

“People are feeling more comfortable. Everyone’s trying to get back to work and get back to the pre-COVID normal, but I also think our leadership team strategy changed as a result,” said John.

Leaders were searching for employees months in advance. Many were hiring students last semester to make sure restaurants could open on time.

“Figuring out the labor piece and being not overstaffed, I think that would be a dream for us to be overstaffed. Just staffing up sooner and quicker, as best as we can,” said John.

The famous rovers make the whole process quicker! They’re the little robots you see delivering food and drinks to students across campus.

Last year the 41 rovers completed more than 50,000 deliveries

“They’ve been widely successful and I think we’re waiting for like eight more rovers coming, so we’re approaching 50 rovers on campus, so it’s really exciting. We’ve hit record numbers for rover deliveries,” said John.

With those 50 on campus, the goal is to increase sales and provide for those who might not have the time to go to the student union in person to purchase a meal.

Some food trucks will wait to open until the temperatures cool down.

There are still some student positions available. The hourly rate starts at $14.50 and the Student Leads earn slightly more, at $14.85.

If you’re interested in a Career Staff position, they hire cooks, managers, supervisors and entry-level positions. Hourly rates vary by position but are generally between $15.00-$15.50 starting per hour.

The salary range for managers also varies by position but is generally between $39,000-$40,000 annually.

