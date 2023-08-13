Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Coolest Stretch In Nearly 2 Months

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Get this: With an official high temperature of 98 degrees for Tucson, it marked back-to-back sub-triple-digit days for the city. This is the first time that has happened in… wait for it…

58 days (nearly two months)!

However, temperatures look to rise once again, peaking at around 107 for Wed/Thu. The good news is temperature will look to cool down back to around the 100-degree marker by next weekend.

Showers and storms will fizzle out over the next few hours, giving way to mostly clear conditions and a seasonably warm Saturday night. Storm chances return tomorrow in a slightly less widespread manner compared to what we saw today. However, it appears that storm chances ramp right back up on Monday, as it looks to be our most widespread monsoon-storm-day this week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100°. Slight chance of PM storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102°. PM storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. PM isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. PM isolated storms

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 105°. PM scattered storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 101°. PM scattered storms.

