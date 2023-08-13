Sunday Spotlight: Tackling Homelessness in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A poll by the Cicero Institute shows almost 80% of people say homelessness is an increasing issue across Arizona.

“It’s becoming more visible,” says Jocelyn Muzzin, Chair of the Tucson Pima County Collaboration to End Homelessness.

Numbers released this year showed more than 2,200 homeless on Tucson streets in January. Mari Vasquez, also with the coalition, says talks with elected leaders go well when it comes to looking for solutions.

“That’s a good thing to see,” she says.

It comes as Tucson City Council is moving ahead with plans to remodel Santa Rita Park. The $3 million plan includes making it more family-friendly.

“On our end speaking from the city, we are working with TPD for enforcement of park hours...making people understand that parks have hours for everybody,” says Vasquez.

Cooling centers are still available for the homeless in Tucson. Leaders say they’re always looking for help and volunteers. For more on those opportunities and more on the cooling centers, visit https://tpch.net/.

