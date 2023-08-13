Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sunday Spotlight: Tackling Homelessness in Pima County

Sunday Spotlight: Tackling Homelessness in Pima County
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A poll by the Cicero Institute shows almost 80% of people say homelessness is an increasing issue across Arizona.

“It’s becoming more visible,” says Jocelyn Muzzin, Chair of the Tucson Pima County Collaboration to End Homelessness.

Numbers released this year showed more than 2,200 homeless on Tucson streets in January.   Mari Vasquez, also with the coalition, says talks with elected leaders go well when it comes to looking for solutions.

“That’s a good thing to see,” she says.

It comes as Tucson City Council is moving ahead with plans to remodel Santa Rita Park.  The $3 million plan includes making it more family-friendly.

“On our end speaking from the city, we are working with TPD for enforcement of park hours...making people understand that parks have hours for everybody,” says Vasquez.

Cooling centers are still available for the homeless in Tucson.  Leaders say they’re always looking for help and volunteers.   For more on those opportunities and more on the cooling centers, visit https://tpch.net/.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Illinois convict confesses to murder of Linda Watson while David Watson sits in prison
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
Shooting in Minot
PCSD investigating fatal shooting south of Three Points
TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park
78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles
Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Latest News

Sunday Spotlight: Tackling Homelessness in Pima County
Sunday Spotlight: Tackling Homelessness in Pima County
Pima County Sheriff’s Department seeking new deputies, officers currently working overtime to...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department seeking new deputies, officers currently working overtime to fill vacancies
TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park
Shooting in Minot
PCSD investigating fatal shooting south of Three Points