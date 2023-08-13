Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park

TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lincoln Regional Park on Saturday, August 12.

The TPD says they responded to reports of a shooting at the 4300 block of South Pantano Road.

Officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot trauma.

The TPD says the man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

