Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lincoln Regional Park on Saturday, August 12.

The TPD says they responded to reports of a shooting at the 4300 block of South Pantano Road.

Officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot trauma.

The TPD says the man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.