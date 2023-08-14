Advertise
AP releases first college football poll

(Brett Davis | AP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Associated Press released its first football poll for the upcoming season and the teams at the top will look familiar.

The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs will start the season in the top spot, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU to make up the top five.

USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington round out the top ten.

Here is how the rest of the poll looks:

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

