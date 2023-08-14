AP releases first college football poll
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Associated Press released its first football poll for the upcoming season and the teams at the top will look familiar.
The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs will start the season in the top spot, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU to make up the top five.
USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington round out the top ten.
Here is how the rest of the poll looks:
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
