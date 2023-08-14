Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Illinois convict confesses to murder of Linda Watson while David Watson sits in prison
Tucson law enforcement agencies held a procession for off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s Department...
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
Shooting in Minot
PCSD investigating fatal shooting south of Three Points
TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park
78-year-old Trevor “Tony” Hayles
Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Latest News

Tucson law enforcement agencies held a procession for off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s Department...
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.
Man dies following crash in midtown
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane