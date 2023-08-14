FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Chance for storms increase Monday afternoon
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Increasing moisture today will increase chances for showers and thunderstorm across Southeast Arizona. Storm chances will then decrease Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will increase to 2 to 7 degrees above normal with Thursday being the warmest day.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 101. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. East southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 102. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.
