FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Chance for storms increase Monday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Increasing moisture today will increase chances for showers and thunderstorm across Southeast Arizona. Storm chances will then decrease Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will increase to 2 to 7 degrees above normal with Thursday being the warmest day.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 101. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. East southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 102. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

