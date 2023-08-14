FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread Storms To Start Your Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Expecting a more widespread monsoonal storm set up for tomorrow, especially in the eastern half of the viewing area. Temps will rise to around the 107 mark by Thursday, as storm chances look to become more isolated by then. However, watching for another conducive monsoonal storm setup starting Friday into the weekend as temps will look to dip back down below the triple-digit mark.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 102°. PM storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. PM isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. PM isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°. PM scattered storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 97°. PM scattered storms.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.