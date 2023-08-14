Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Man dies following crash in midtown

A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.
A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.

The Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a blue 1997 Toyota Camry before 2:00 a.m. at the 3100 block of N. Alvernon Wy.

Officers said the adult male pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the driver of the Camry was traveling southbound on S. Alvernon Wy. in the curb lane when the pedestrian, who was going eastbound, entered the roadway from the west when the collision occurred.

The TPD said the driver of the Camry immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit evaluated the driver of the Camry and determined that he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

According to the TPD, the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and there was limited street lighting in the area.

The Tucson police said mid-block crossing by the pedestrian was the major contributing factor of the crash.

On Sunday, August 13, the Tucson Police Department was notified by the Office of the Medical Examiner that the pedestrian had passed away due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Police said the pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges and/or citations have been issued at this time.

