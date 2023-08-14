Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson

Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a deadly drive-by shooting on the south side of Tucson in 2021.

On Monday, August 14, Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr. was sentenced for a shooting that left 50-year-old Jaime Tadeo-Avila dead.

In May 2023, a jury found the 28-year-old Villa guilty of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

The Tucson Police Department said Villa shot Tadeo-Avila in the parking lot of a gas station near Valencia and Interstate 19.

According to investigators, Villa and Tadeo-Avila were almost involved in a crash in the parking lot. Villa then parked next to Tadeo-Avila’s vehicle and shot several times. Tadeo-Avila died at the scene and his young son, who was also in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.

The TPD said Villa then called 911 and turned himself in.

