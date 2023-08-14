New program helping people buy first home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new program is in place to help first-time home buyers in southern Arizona.

The $25 million bond for this has been approved by Tucson’s mayor and council and now reservations are open .

This is open to renters and folks who have owned a home for three years or less and the program is called Pima-Tucson Lighthouse.

Here’s how it works.

Buyers get interest rates locked at 6.2% which is much lower than the almost 8% rates happening now.

The lower rate is paired with a 4% down payment assistance, which can turn into a grant after you live in your home for three years.

Add it all up and it’s almost $15,000 in help.

City leaders add that veterans and families working in lower-income zip codes are also eligible.

“When you’re able to own your own home, you’re creating a pathway of generational wealth for your family, and you are contributing to our economy, every home sold actually reinserts nearly $127 thousand back into our local economy,” community development champion at Tucson Industrial Development Authority Nicole Johnson said.

With the $25 million bond leaders hope to help 110 first-time home buyers across Southern Arizona.

