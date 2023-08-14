Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New program helping people buy first home

New program helping people buy first home
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new program is in place to help first-time home buyers in southern Arizona.

The $25 million bond for this has been approved by Tucson’s mayor and council and now reservations are open.

This is open to renters and folks who have owned a home for three years or less and the program is called Pima-Tucson Lighthouse.

Here’s how it works.

Buyers get interest rates locked at 6.2% which is much lower than the almost 8% rates happening now.

The lower rate is paired with a 4% down payment assistance, which can turn into a grant after you live in your home for three years.

Add it all up and it’s almost $15,000 in help.

City leaders add that veterans and families working in lower-income zip codes are also eligible.

“When you’re able to own your own home, you’re creating a pathway of generational wealth for your family, and you are contributing to our economy, every home sold actually reinserts nearly $127 thousand back into our local economy,” community development champion at Tucson Industrial Development Authority Nicole Johnson said.

With the $25 million bond leaders hope to help 110 first-time home buyers across Southern Arizona.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park
A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.
Man dies following crash in midtown
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant
Overnight fire destroys popular south Tucson restaurant
Saguaro National Park
Lightning-caused fire in Saguaro National Park Wilderness

Latest News

Road closed
Road closed due to broken waterline near Dove Mountain
Tucson Fire rescues person trapped in vehicle
Tucson Fire rescues person trapped in vehicle
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson
George Albert Diaz III
Tucson man sentenced in connection with 2020 fatal shooting