Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - South Tucson Police and Fire are investigating a fire that destroyed the Crossroads restaurant overnight. The fire began at 1 a.m. on the corner of 4th and 36th Street.

“A friend of mine lives down the street and he called me at 1:16 in the morning and he said ‘hey, I think your job is on fire,’ and I said ‘what do you mean you think?’ Then he turned around and he said, ‘yeah, it’s definitely on fire,’” Crossroads employee Josselynee Sotro said.

Almost a century’s worth of history and hard work burned within just a few hours.

“I live not too far from here on 38th street,” employee Armelinda Valenzuela said. “My parents used to bring me here as a little girl.”

Workers at the Crossroads in South Tucson woke up this morning to find the job they loved went up in flames overnight.

“It was a surprise for me. I just came ready to work and when I got out of my car, it was devastating,” 10 year employee Lilian Licea said. “Really sad news to see my place that I’ve been here many many years working and just getting out of my car and seeing everything burned down.”

Firefighters had the fire controlled by 3:30 in the morning, but the damage had already been done.

“It’s very very sad. I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” Licea said. “Just being here to see what we can help with.”

While some items from the building have been recovered, employees say it’s a long road to recovery, but the payoff will be worth it for the restaurant they love.

“I can’t believe this is happening but we’re going to open one day I just don’t know if they’re going to be able to do it like it was almost 86 years,” Valenzuela said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.