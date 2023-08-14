Advertise
Residents advocate for running water stations at homeless encampments

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will be climbing back up into the triple digits tomorrow and while many rely on the A/C to keep cool, for some, that’s not an option.

Jack Ramsey has lived on the outskirts of the hundred-acre woods for four months.

“Everyday I have to ride my bike with a trailer and pull the water back here. For cleaning, for drinking, everything,” Ramsey said, “and I don’t just do it for me I do it three, four times a day for my neighbors, my friends, everyone down the block.”

He says this area is the friendliest encampment he’s lived at, without much worry that they’ll be forced to relocate. They also receive weekly help from visitors.

“Sometimes it’s easier telling a stranger my story than it is a family member,” Ramsey said. “We have a couple of regulars who come out and give us lunch and bring us waters, and hygiene but it’s not enough.”

Tucson Christian Fellowship is advocating for water stations to be put up in the Hundred Acre Woods. The City of Tucson says its focus is to connect people with housing and end the need for these types of camps.

“It’s good that they’re doing that but in the interim, they still need the water,” Tucson Christian Fellowship pastor Dewayne Gamez said, “they still need the contact with people letting people know that we love them.”

But in the meantime, many people in Tucson continue to experience life without those resources every day.

“We need to reach these people who are there by choice and give them better opportunities elsewhere,” Gamez said, “or the people that are there because of situations we need to improve their situations.”

And Ramsey says shelters aren’t necessarily the solution.

“Shelter life isn’t for everybody,” Ramsey said. “There’s going to be structure there’s going to be rules, there’s going to be a curfew, and if you don’t follow those, you aren’t going to be able to be there anyways, so what’s that going to do? 95% of us aren’t going to do it.”

