Road closed due to broken waterline near Dove Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Marana Police Department, officers are working on traffic control in the area of Dove Mountain and the north entrance of Heritage Highlands on Monday, August 14.

The MPD says Public Works employees are working on a broken water line under the roadway forcing one of the southbound lanes to close.

Marana police say one southbound lane is open and northbound traffic remains unaffected.

