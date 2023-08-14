Tucson Fire rescues person trapped in vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A crew from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a person trapped in a vehicle this afternoon, Monday, August 14.

TFD says the person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash into a power pole on South Mission just north of Irvington.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

TFD did not release the extent of any injuries.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.