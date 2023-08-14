Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Fire rescues person trapped in vehicle

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A crew from the Tucson Fire Department rescued a person trapped in a vehicle this afternoon, Monday, August 14.

TFD says the person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash into a power pole on South Mission just north of Irvington.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

TFD did not release the extent of any injuries.

