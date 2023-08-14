Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson man sentenced in connection with 2020 fatal shooting

George Albert Diaz III
George Albert Diaz III(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been sentenced today, Monday, August 14, in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Tucson more than three years ago.

George Albert Diaz III, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June 2023, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He received more than three years credit for time served.

The shooting, which left 34-year-old Mark Romero dead and two other men injured, happened outside a liquor store near the intersection of Grande and St. Mary’s on July 20, 2020.

According to witnesses and surveillance video, Romero drew a gun during a fight in the store’s drive-thru lane and shots were fired.

After Romero dropped his gun, Diaz allegedly picked it up and shot Romeo, who died at the scene.

At the time, the Tucson Police Department said people in the two cars involved knew each other and it was not a random shooting.

