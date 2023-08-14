Advertise
Woman gets 21 years for double fatal crash in Pinal County

Janelle Littlebear, 38, was facing two counts of second-degree murder.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for a double fatal crash in Pinal County last year.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Janel Littlebear was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 11.

The PCSO said Littlebear had a BAC of .271 when she caused a crash near Gantzel and Empire roads in San Tan Valley.

A man and woman in their late 70s were in the vehicle Littlebear hit and both died.

“Our hearts remain with the family of the two victims,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. “While this ruling will not bring the victims back, we hope it will send a message that drinking and driving is a terrible combination that comes with life-changing consequences.”

