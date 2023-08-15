Advertise
15 guards, 1 inmate hospitalized after ‘white substance’ exposure at Perryville prison

Multiple units were responded to the woman's prison.
Multiple units were responded to the woman's prison.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight Arizona Department of Correction staff members were treated after being exposed to an unknown substance Tuesday morning at the Perryville prison, located in Goodyear.

At around 6:30 a.m., firefighters and hazardous materials crews were called out to the San Carlos unit at the prison, located on Citrus Road, north of McDowell Road. Goodyear Fire Capt. Kevin Boyd told Arizona’s Family that once the area was secure, hazmat teams went into the prison to assess the source of the substance, then backed out to work out a plan to clear it. ADOC later confirmed that a white powder substance was found on a transport vehicle and had been handed over to a correctional officer.

Shortly after, the officer began feeling sick with dizziness, and feeling light-headed. 13 other prison guards and an inmate reported similar symptoms and all 16 were transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to Goodyear Fire spokesperson Kevin Boyd. Authorities also said the substance was found in a administrative building that does not house inmates and that the facility has been shut down as detectives work to identify the substance,

Editor’s Note: ADOC’s initial statement indicates that no inmates were involved in the incident, but information later released by Goodyear Fire Department says an inmate was among those hospitalized.

