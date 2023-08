TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A biologist from Arizona Game and Fish, Angie Mclntire, explained how patio fans affect bats in Tucson and Phoenix.

“Bats go in search of hummingbird feeders while they’re out for the night and end up fatally colliding with fans.”

Arizona Game and Fish advise people to please turn off the fan.

