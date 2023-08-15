FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The FBI says it has captured a bank robbery suspect in Phoenix who had been on the run for six years.

The St. Louis Division of the FBI says 65-year-old Daniel Harris was wanted for robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union in 2017.

FBI agents in Missouri tracked him to Phoenix. Phoenix Division agents narrowed down his location and arrested him without incident on August 9.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Greenberg. “I commend our St. Louis team as well as our colleagues at FBI Phoenix Division.”

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.