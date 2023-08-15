Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Another round of scattered storms Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Scattered showers and storms are possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs running a few degrees above normal. High pressure shifts overhead Wednesday into Thursday, slightly decreasing our storm chances and increasing our temperatures. An approaching trough from the west paired with tropical moisture from the Pacific will give another boost to Monsoon by the weekend.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. High near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. High near 102°.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for shower and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 100°.

