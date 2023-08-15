Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two Sierra Vista women have been indicted in connection with a fatal dog attack months ago.

Sierra Vista officials confirmed Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, were indicted last week on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal and aggressive dog violation.

According to the Cochise County Superior Court database, the women will be arraigned on Sept. 5.

Authorities said Helene Jackson, 84, was killed and Sam Sanches Jr., 55, was injured in a dog attack on June 23.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said officers were called to a home near Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

When officers showed up, a dog was attacking Sanches Jr. Sanches was in the backyard of a home in the area.

Officers killed that dog and helped Sanches, who was transported to a Tucson hospital in critical condition.

Jackson was then found injured in an alley near the home. She was transported to a local hospital but died. Jackson’s dog was found dead near her body.

A third dog then showed up and officers were forced to kill it, according to the SVPD.

