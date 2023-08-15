Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday, June 23.(Sierra Vista Live)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two Sierra Vista women have been indicted in connection with a fatal dog attack months ago.

Sierra Vista officials confirmed Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, were indicted last week on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal and aggressive dog violation.

According to the Cochise County Superior Court database, the women will be arraigned on Sept. 5.

Authorities said Helene Jackson, 84, was killed and Sam Sanches Jr., 55, was injured in a dog attack on June 23.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said officers were called to a home near Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

When officers showed up, a dog was attacking Sanches Jr. Sanches was in the backyard of a home in the area.

Officers killed that dog and helped Sanches, who was transported to a Tucson hospital in critical condition.

Jackson was then found injured in an alley near the home. She was transported to a local hospital but died. Jackson’s dog was found dead near her body.

A third dog then showed up and officers were forced to kill it, according to the SVPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janelle Littlebear, 38, was facing two counts of second-degree murder.
Woman gets 21 years for double fatal crash in Pinal County
Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant
Overnight fire destroys popular south Tucson restaurant
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Another chance at rain Tuesday
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson
George Albert Diaz III
Tucson man sentenced in connection with 2020 fatal shooting

Latest News

Arizona Game and Fish advise people to please turn off the fan.
Arizona Game and Fish explains how patio fans affect bats
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say
13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: 13+ FastCast for August 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Road closed
UPDATE: Crews making progress on broken water line near Dove Mountain