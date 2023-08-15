Date set for Clements trial for prison contraband

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, August 14, a judge set a trial date for Christopher Clements’ trial for prison contraband.

The judge set November 20 as the date for what is expected to be a two-day jury trial.

The judge ruled that if either party wants an evidentiary hearing, that motion must be filed by October 20.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 2.

Clements is already serving a life sentence after being convicted for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Clements also faces a retrial for the disappearance and death of Isabel Celis.

