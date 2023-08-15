Tucson and the devastating fire in Maui have a common thread - invasive grass

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the biggest storylines we keep hearing repeatedly about the devastating wildfire in Lahaina is how unprepared the people were. Not only the people who lived there but the emergency crews as well.

Like several fires which have burned out of control this summer, being surrounded by water does not protect against deadly wildfires.

It’s likely a reality that the world needs to adjust to and prepare for.

“Also, we need, you know, greater public awareness of risk,” said Gregg Garfin, a climatologist at the University of Arizona.

The lack of awareness of risk was on full display by the people who survived the fire in Maui.

“You don’t think that Maui, an island like this, is going to be caught on fire to this extent, killing so many lives,” said Shantal Catanach, who survived the fire along with her young son. “You would think that’s more normal in the desert.”

But the island of Maui and the Sonora Desert around Tucson share a common trait.

“There’s an important role that invasive grass species play in the spread of fire,” Garfin said. “And we see that here in Arizona with buffelgrass.”

It’s been reported that invasive grass species have thrived in Maui following the closure of many farms. The grass has been allowed to grow unabated. They helped fuel the rapid spread of the fire pushed along by 60 to 80 mph winds.

Tucson had experienced a fire spread by uncontrolled buffelgrass, an invasive species brought to Tucson from Africa a hundred years ago. The Big Horn fire in 2020 burned for weeks, forcing evacuations, charring 120,000 acres and cost $37 million to fight.

This is why eradicating buffelgrass in southern Arizona has become a priority. It’s especially important now because Arizona had a wet winter, which feeds buffelgrass, making it an even greater risk.

“We tend to respond to catastrophe rather than put a lot of effort and resources and money to preventing catastrophes,” Garfin said.

So as the climate continues to change, the earth gets hotter and drier, and the risks of more catastrophes like those in Maui will likely become more prevalent.

It’s not that science isn’t aware. It’s the lack of support needed to combat the threat.

“We have to be able to convince elected officials and the public to make investments proactively rather than in reaction to a catastrophe,” Garfin said.

