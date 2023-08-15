Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson and the devastating fire in Maui have a common thread - invasive grass

By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the biggest storylines we keep hearing repeatedly about the devastating wildfire in Lahaina is how unprepared the people were. Not only the people who lived there but the emergency crews as well.

Like several fires which have burned out of control this summer, being surrounded by water does not protect against deadly wildfires.

It’s likely a reality that the world needs to adjust to and prepare for.

“Also, we need, you know, greater public awareness of risk,” said Gregg Garfin, a climatologist at the University of Arizona.

The lack of awareness of risk was on full display by the people who survived the fire in Maui.

“You don’t think that Maui, an island like this, is going to be caught on fire to this extent, killing so many lives,” said Shantal Catanach, who survived the fire along with her young son. “You would think that’s more normal in the desert.”

But the island of Maui and the Sonora Desert around Tucson share a common trait.

“There’s an important role that invasive grass species play in the spread of fire,” Garfin said. “And we see that here in Arizona with buffelgrass.”

It’s been reported that invasive grass species have thrived in Maui following the closure of many farms. The grass has been allowed to grow unabated. They helped fuel the rapid spread of the fire pushed along by 60 to 80 mph winds.

Tucson had experienced a fire spread by uncontrolled buffelgrass, an invasive species brought to Tucson from Africa a hundred years ago. The Big Horn fire in 2020 burned for weeks, forcing evacuations, charring 120,000 acres and cost $37 million to fight.

This is why eradicating buffelgrass in southern Arizona has become a priority. It’s especially important now because Arizona had a wet winter, which feeds buffelgrass, making it an even greater risk.

“We tend to respond to catastrophe rather than put a lot of effort and resources and money to preventing catastrophes,” Garfin said.

So as the climate continues to change, the earth gets hotter and drier, and the risks of more catastrophes like those in Maui will likely become more prevalent.

It’s not that science isn’t aware. It’s the lack of support needed to combat the threat.

“We have to be able to convince elected officials and the public to make investments proactively rather than in reaction to a catastrophe,” Garfin said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant
Overnight fire destroys popular south Tucson restaurant
Janelle Littlebear, 38, was facing two counts of second-degree murder.
Woman gets 21 years for double fatal crash in Pinal County
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Chance for storms increase Monday afternoon
A man has died after being hit by a car on early Monday morning August 7, in midtown.
Man dies following crash in midtown
TPD investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Lincoln Regional Park

Latest News

Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant
Overnight fire destroys popular south Tucson restaurant
Date set for Clements trial for prison contraband
T.U.S.D. working to bring up low test scores
Tucson Unified test scores remain low, the strategies they’re applying this year to bring numbers back up
Tucson’s repaving propositions keep rolling through weather and inflation
Tucson’s repaving propositions keep rolling through weather and inflation