Tucson’s repaving propositions keep rolling through weather and inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson road repair is grinding along, and it’s a welcome sight to Mason Moret who’s no stranger to the work that needs to be done.

“I’ve been here my whole life; it’s pretty crappy,” Moret laughed. “There’s always potholes everywhere, cracks everywhere.”

His street was recently repaved, and he’s pleased with the work.

“It’s really good! So far it’s really smooth and they’ve done a good job. It’s really fast,” Moret said.

“Right now we are in a prop 101 Tucson Delivers Better Streets neighborhood where the street is getting a reconstruction they are removing all of that old asphalt and getting down to the subgrade and they will repave with new asphalt,” said Erica Frazelle, public information officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

She said that Proposition 101 is wrapping up a five-year schedule, but then voters also approved Prop 411, a decade-long extension of that half-cent sales tax to repair or replace all residential streets.

“The prop 411 program varies in treatment types so we have everything from a fog seal to a reconstruction depending on the condition of the existing roadway. And a reconstruction can last up to 30 years,” Frazelle said.

Fog seal includes filling in the cracks and giving dried out pavement a protective boost to keep good streets good, while reconstruction means grinding up the road and repaving with either new or recycled asphalt. Neighbors are notified when work is coming to their street, and rain can put a wrinkle in things but only temporarily.

“Weather can always put a delay on our project schedules and we try to make that clear when we send out notifications,” Frazelle said.

Projects have and will include boosts to walkability and ADA access. A commission will not only look at what areas need to be addressed but manage economic headwinds like inflation.

“Inflation is definitely something that is looked at in both projected revenue and projected costs with Proposition 411. We do have the independent oversight and accountability commission and one of their roles is to oversee the funds that are generated and expended during this project,” Frazelle said.

Smooth streets are worth the cost to Mason Moret.

“You know, it’s everyone’s street, everyone drives on it, you might as well pay for it,” Moret said

The commission has approved the first four years of projects for Proposition 411. You can email and even address the commission. Find out how at https://tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/better-streets-safe-streets

