Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near Green Valley early Tuesday, Aug. 15.(Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to authorities, one person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Green Valley early Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a report of a fire near Interstate 19 and East Continental Road.

After the Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the blaze, the PCSD said deputies discovered a body in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition.

The PCSD said the incident was captured on video and confirmed only one vehicle was involved.

The PCSD said the vehicle was exiting I-19 southbound when it struck a light pole, rolled and caught fire. The name of the driver is being withheld until the family is notified.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janelle Littlebear, 38, was facing two counts of second-degree murder.
Woman gets 21 years for double fatal crash in Pinal County
Overnight fire destroys popular South Tucson restaurant
Overnight fire destroys popular south Tucson restaurant
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Another chance at rain Tuesday
George Albert Diaz III
Tucson man sentenced in connection with 2020 fatal shooting

Latest News

Ride along with DPS in the I-10 construction zone
Ride along with DPS in the I-10 construction zone
Multiple units were responded to the woman's prison.
Substance found at Perryville prison deemed non-hazardous; 12 employees, 2 inmates released from hospital
Arizona Game and Fish advise people to please turn off the fan.
Arizona Game and Fish explains how patio fans affect bats
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say