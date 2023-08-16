Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to authorities, one person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Green Valley early Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a report of a fire near Interstate 19 and East Continental Road.

After the Green Valley Fire Department extinguished the blaze, the PCSD said deputies discovered a body in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition.

The PCSD said the incident was captured on video and confirmed only one vehicle was involved.

The PCSD said the vehicle was exiting I-19 southbound when it struck a light pole, rolled and caught fire. The name of the driver is being withheld until the family is notified.

