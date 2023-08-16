Businesses looking forward to U of A students returning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is inviting thousands of students back to school Monday. Not only is the University excited, so are the business around the university, including Transit Tea.

“We love when the students come back to town,” said Kristin Brakke, Manager at Transit Tea. “It’s such a refresh. Every year it’s different. We get different people from different cultures and we’re just so happy to have the students back.”

Transit Tea is on Speedway, just down the street from U of A. They’ve been around for a couple years now and always see more business when students come back.

“It gets better every year and we get more awareness every year,” said Brakke. “People just spread the word of Transit and that’s what we want. That’s what we love.”

Also on Speedway is Buffalo Exchange.

“We love when the students come back,” said Avadney Gerard-Osbourne, Associate Manager at Buffalo Exchange. “It’s always a really fun environment, especially when all the sororities and frats tell us all the ideas they have for their parties. We always try to get some fun pieces for them.”

They see a nice boost in business as well and are also happy to put some of these students to work.

“It would be so amazing if they all came in,” said Gerard-Osbourne. “We’re looking for a variety of different staff members. We have buyers, floor assistants and cashiers.”

Transit Tea and Buffalo Exchange are very close to the university, but the impact brought in from these students can also be felt downtown.

“July is the worst month of the year, so anything that happens in August is obvious and the students are a big part of that,” said Paul Cisek, Co-Owner of Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market. “So it’s probably 20% more business from August to July.”

Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market also employs students, just not right when they get here.

“Usually those students will get settled in their homes and in their dorms and whatnot,” said Cisek. “After things calm down, they’ll come looking for a job. After they see what their schedules are like.”

Classes begin at the University of Arizona on August 21.

