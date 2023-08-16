Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, as Australia's Ellie Carpenter, centre, tries to block during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.(Abbie Parr | AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — England moved on to its first Women’s World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over co-host Australia, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.

Australia superstar Sam Kerr started her first match of the tournament and scored for the Matildas but it wasn’t enough to hold off European champion England.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute to put England up 1-0 and the Lionesses dominated possession in the first half.

Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope, but England sealed it on goals from Lauren Hemp in the 71st and Alessia Russo four minutes from the end of regulation time.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday. It will be the first all-European final since 2003.

Australia will play Sweden for third place on Saturday in Brisbane.

England was playing in the semifinals for the third consecutive Women’s World Cup and Australia was in the final four for the first time.

It showed, particularly in the first half and in the last 20 minutes.

England had a harder edge, was more clinical when it counted and played a game that deprived Australia of possession for long periods of time.

The Australians seem to have played their final in the 7-6 penalty shootout win over France last weekend, their first win in four quarterfinals in the Women’s World Cup.

Australia had to wait five games for Kerr to join the starting lineup in her home tournament because of a calf muscle injury she sustained on the eve of the tournament.

After being subdued by England’s defense in the first half, the superstar striker made a big entrance with an equalizer just after the hour. Kerr took the ball on half way, moved up-field in a solo run and wrong-footed a defender before launching a right-foot shot from outside high that took a lightly touched defender Mille Bright before into the top left corner.

Kerr started making inroads but England responded quickly, with Hemp running onto a long ball into the area and scoring with a left-foot finish after Australia’s Ellie Carpenter over-ran the ball.

Kerr missed a chance to equalize again with a header of the crossbar in the 82nd and England made them home team pay for the miss, with Russo finishing it off for England.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
FILE - There haven't been any reports of injuries or homes burned but several areas are under...
Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest near site of 2022 deadly blaze
FILE - Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa., March 12, 2020. A...
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children