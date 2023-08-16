FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Higher storm coverage by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure shifts overhead Wednesday into Thursday, slightly decreasing our storm chances and increasing our temperatures. An approaching trough from the west paired with tropical moisture from the Pacific will give another boost to Monsoon by the weekend. The exact track of the tropical system will impact our forecast, but for now, the heaviest rainfall will line up from Tucson westward. Highs will fall below normal Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for shower and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 101°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.