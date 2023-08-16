Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Higher storm coverage by the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High pressure shifts overhead Wednesday into Thursday, slightly decreasing our storm chances and increasing our temperatures. An approaching trough from the west paired with tropical moisture from the Pacific will give another boost to Monsoon by the weekend. The exact track of the tropical system will impact our forecast, but for now, the heaviest rainfall will line up from Tucson westward. Highs will fall below normal Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for shower and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 101°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Monsoon boost may be coming this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2023