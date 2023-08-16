Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused of human smuggling in deadly Pinal County crash extradited from Georgia

Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a man now faces manslaughter charges after a human trafficking attempt ended in a deadly wreck in 2022.

Deputies say the crash happened on the night of Nov. 9 after the driver, identified as 23-year-old Rubelio Cruz de Paz-Lara, from Guatemala, hit a vehicle and several cattle on Park Link Drive east of Red Rock.

During the crash investigation, deputies found an SUV traveling eastbound approaching the road closure when Paz-Lara swerved, nearly hitting a deputy. Authorities found the car less than one mile from the initial wreck, where several people inside were seriously hurt, and a woman was found dead. Several of those migrants fled into the desert, some of which were later taken into custody.

Months later, detectives identified Paz-Lara as the suspect in the crash. He was extradited from Georgia and transferred to Pinal County custody earlier this week. Paz-Lara is currently booked into the county jail on manslaughter charges with aggravated assault and endangerment charges pending.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Shooting in Minot
PCSD: Man shot, killed while trying to break into home near Three Points
Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination
Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination
Tucson police will hold a recruitment fair on August 16th
Tucson Police looking to ‘mirror community’ during recruitment events
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners