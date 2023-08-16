Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams

No action is needed to receive the discharge
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams(INVESTIGATETV)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced 804,000 student loan borrowers are eligible for $39 billion in debt relief.

White House Senior Communications Advisor Rachel Thomas said this loan forgiveness is part of a one-time account adjustment to address past failures in the student loan program.

Thomas said this new program will benefit borrowers who have been in income-driven repayment plans and paying for 20 to 25 years.

“If borrowers are eligible for this relief, they will get emails from federal student aid. Those are the emails that will notify them they’re eligible for relief without doing anything,” she explained.

Thomas added no action is needed by borrowers and cautioned that any communication requiring action may be a scam.

“So, I encourage borrowers who do receive these emails to make sure it says, ‘you don’t have to take any action to get this relief,’” Thomas said. “Borrowers should always be aware of scammers. Never share their personal information or passwords with any entities. They can also go to studentaid.gov to make sure that their contact information is the most up to date –so they can be directly contacted by federal student aid.”

The Federal Student Aid website has further information on how to avoid student loan forgiveness scams and other information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Sierra Vista women indicted in connection with fatal dog attack
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
FBI agents arrest Missouri bank robbery suspect in Arizona
Lazaro Enrique Villa Jr.
Man gets life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
Bradley Cooper cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film 'Maestro' about Leonard...
WATCH: Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in 'Maestro'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
FILE - This Saturday March 1, 2003, photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Khalid Shaikh...
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart