Ride along with DPS in the I-10 construction zone

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Slowing down to 55 might seem like a big request on I-10, but it’s not a request in the construction zone between Ruthrauff and Ina roads. It’s the law.

“This is actually a laser signal. Kind of like a red dot on a gun. You look through it, and it’s how your able to pinpoint a specific vehicle and not just general vehicles,” said Trooper Kyle Ford as he showed the laser detector he uses.

Trooper Ford normally watches during the morning rush hour when he and other troopers will each get seven or eight speeders. But even midday Tuesday, it didn’t take long to get someone going 73 miles per hour, almost twenty miles per hour over the limit.

“Just wasn’t paying attention just driving and trying to keep up with others,” said Trey Robertson who was behind the wheel of the speeding vehicle that Trooper Ford pulled over.

Trooper pointed out the numerous warnings drivers get that they will need to slow down, from signs saying “reduced speed ahead” to the speed limit signs that show 55. But at Ina Road, he clocked a white pickup going 82.

“I didn’t even think twice about it. I didn’t even know how fast I was going. I knew he had me,” said Derek Garner, who was behind the wheel and said the drop in the speed limit caught him by surprise. “I never have to go through here I live out in Marana. Maybe like the third time I’ve driven through it.”

“Majority of the time when I stop somebody they say they didn’t realize they were going through a construction zone or they didn’t realize the speed limit changed. That’s primarily what I hear,” Trooper Ford said.

Both times he waited to pull the vehicles over where there was room to do so, which highlights another reason to slow down in the construction zone. Not only are there construction workers who need protection, but the close quarters in the construction zone require caution.

“Just to slow down for a little while to keep people safe, to keep our construction workers safe and so we’re not responding to collisions because they turn out a lot more serious than they do on the open road because there’s nowhere to go,” Trooper Ford said.

Even if the widening of I-10 still has a long haul, the construction zone only lasts a few miles.

“We need to slow down; it’s not a very long construction zone. It’s very short. It’s not going to extend more than a few seconds to somebody’s route just to slow down to the speed limit to get you there safe,” Trooper Ford said.

“I guess it’s necessary right here in the construction zone. I work construction,” Robertson said.

“Just watch your speed. They’re watching,” Garner said.

Remember that if construction workers are present, that can double your fine.

