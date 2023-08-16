Tucson Police looking to ‘mirror community’ during recruitment events

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are working to boost staffing levels and improve the relationship with folks across the city during several recruitment fairs.

It’s part of the department’s way of being more active across Tucson.

The recruit information session set for Aug. 16th is open to anyone looking to learn more about what an officer does and if you’re possibly interested in joining the force.

Folks who are interested need to be 21 or over, and must also have a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license.

When the current Police Chief Chad Kasmar took over a year-and-a-half ago, he said this department was very understaffed. While TPD doesn’t have new staffing numbers yet, they say they’re still working to fill open positions.

They say having these types of events is really how Tucson Police connect with people and it’s helped them get more people on the force.

“We want diverse individuals to bring a unique perspective. We try to mirror our diverse culture that we have here in Tucson, obviously we are serving the community, so we want to mirror our community,” recruiting officer with the Tucson Police Department Angel Espadas said. “It just makes everything smoother and makes everyone trust us more.”

Anyone interested in joining can apply on the spot tonight or on TPD’s website. There is also a list of more recruitment events happening until the end of August on the website as well.

