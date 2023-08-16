Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson has a problem and It’s once again on a record pace for vehicle deaths, whether pedestrian, bicycle or car crashes.

Twenty-two have died in vehicle crashes so far this year. At this time last year, it was 15.

Pedestrian deaths are down somewhat, but overall deaths are one more than last year, which set a record. Fifty-six have died on Tucson streets this year.

The city is considering so-called “tattletale lights,” which have been installed in other cities.

Here’s how they work.

An officer is facing North at an intersection. He has no trouble seeing North and South facing lights but can’t see the East and West lights.

If the city approves a pilot program, it will attach a blue light on a pole above the intersection. The blue light will be synchronized with the red light.

As soon as the East/West light turns red, the blue light will begin to flash. If a car is in the intersection when the blue light flashes, the officer knows the motorist has run the red light.

It allows the officer to monitor red lights in all four directions instead of just two.

The county installed four blue lights years ago but uses them only intermittently.

Marana has two of the blue lights, but they are not operable.

Tucson may install them at ten of its most dangerous intersections.

“Any tool that we can give to Tucson police to be able to cite people for running through red light is, in my mind, a positive,” said Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik.

The first one in the pilot program will go up at Grant and Craycroft, known as one of the worst intersections in Tucson for accidents. It will soon be followed by other intersections like Grant and Tanque Verde and Oracle and River, also statistically known as dangerous intersections.

“The fact we’re going to have ten of these up eventually and the fact they’re going up in our high propensity intersections, high propensity for crashes, is an indication we know where the problems are,” Kozachik said.

It’s hoped the blue lights enforcement might be able to cut the number of car crashes at some of the most dangerous intersections because red light running is a big reason for the high number of crashes and deaths.

“Not to be crass but if you’re dead you’re dead, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a car, bicycle or walking,” he said. “If we can avoid one crash in an intersection then it’s successful.”

Marana has shut down its two blue lights because studies show they are not needed but would use them again if it was shown there was a need.

“If we identified a problem with an intersection or an area we would probably use this tool,” said Lt. Tim Brunenkant of the Marana police department.

These blue lights are not to be confused with the red light cameras Tucson installed in 2014. The blue lights do not take photographs.

That would not be allowed in Tucson now anyway because voters voted by a two to one margin to get rid of them and prohibit their use through ordinance, but the city says it needs something to end the carnage.

“This is much different than the red light cameras cause there will be a cop on site and they cop is the one who’s going to pull you over and have a conversations about what he or she saw,” Kozachik said.

The red light cameras took a photograph of the car and sent a ticket to the cars owner. There was no interaction with an officer.

With the blue lights, a motorist may be able to talk the officer into a warning saving the $250 fine and two points on the drivers license.

The city discusses the issue next week.

