Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man

82-year-old Henry Rautio
82-year-old Henry Rautio(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old missing man on Thursday, August 17.

The CCSO says Henry Rautio was discovered to have been in the area of Highway 90 northbound near milepost 304 at approximately 11:52 a.m. today.

Authorities say Rautio reportedly has been diagnosed with dementia with no additional medical issues.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shoes unknown color/type of shirt. He has gray/white hair and a beard.

CCSO says Rautio was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma with Arizona license plate AEK5304.

Please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency if you see this vehicle.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County

Latest News

Storms cause road closure
Hiker rescue at Tanque Verde Falls trail.
PCSD and Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Tanque Verde Falls trail
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County