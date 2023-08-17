Cochise County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old missing man on Thursday, August 17.

The CCSO says Henry Rautio was discovered to have been in the area of Highway 90 northbound near milepost 304 at approximately 11:52 a.m. today.

Authorities say Rautio reportedly has been diagnosed with dementia with no additional medical issues.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shoes unknown color/type of shirt. He has gray/white hair and a beard.

CCSO says Rautio was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma with Arizona license plate AEK5304.

Please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency if you see this vehicle.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.