Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Effort to incorporate Vail moves forward

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The effort to incorporate Vail appears one step closer to being on the November ballot.

Incorporate Vail Arizona says it has collected enough valid signatures.

The group says the Pima County Recorder’s Office reviewed 213 petitions containing 2,542 petition signatures and validated 2,058 of those signatures.

Incorporate Vail Arizona needed to file a minimum of 1,537 valid signatures to appear on the next consolidated election date held by Pima County.

As required by state law, The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote during its next regular board meeting on Monday, August 21, to place incorporation on the November 2023 election ballot.

The effort to incorporate Vail started nearly two years ago when a group of community and business leaders were gathered by the Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce to discuss the future of their community. Incorporate Vail Arizona was formed to explore the advantages and disadvantages of incorporation.

Incorporate Vail Arizona Vice President, MaRico Tippett said “the ability of our volunteers to collect enough valid petition signatures in less than a month is an indication of the strong support for incorporation with the Vail community. Now IVA efforts will shift its focus on winning voter approval for incorporation.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County

Latest News

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was killed in a fiery crash near...
Body found burned beyond recognition following single-vehicle crash in Pima County
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
Man found dead near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student
Tucson man who survived Maui fires looking to give back through faith.
Tucson man who survived Maui fires looking to give back through faith