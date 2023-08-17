Effort to incorporate Vail moves forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The effort to incorporate Vail appears one step closer to being on the November ballot.

Incorporate Vail Arizona says it has collected enough valid signatures.

The group says the Pima County Recorder’s Office reviewed 213 petitions containing 2,542 petition signatures and validated 2,058 of those signatures.

Incorporate Vail Arizona needed to file a minimum of 1,537 valid signatures to appear on the next consolidated election date held by Pima County.

As required by state law, The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote during its next regular board meeting on Monday, August 21, to place incorporation on the November 2023 election ballot.

The effort to incorporate Vail started nearly two years ago when a group of community and business leaders were gathered by the Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce to discuss the future of their community. Incorporate Vail Arizona was formed to explore the advantages and disadvantages of incorporation.

Incorporate Vail Arizona Vice President, MaRico Tippett said “the ability of our volunteers to collect enough valid petition signatures in less than a month is an indication of the strong support for incorporation with the Vail community. Now IVA efforts will shift its focus on winning voter approval for incorporation.”

