FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropics give Monsoon a boost this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:06 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An approaching trough from the west paired with tropical moisture from the Pacific will give another boost to Monsoon Friday into the weekend. The exact track of Hilary will impact our forecast, but for now, the heaviest rainfall will line up west of Tucson. High temperatures will fall below normal Saturday, Sunday, and Monday due to increased cloud cover and storm chances.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for shower and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

