Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student

Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen student at Tucson High.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A former Tucson High School counselor pleaded guilty to charges for having sex with a teen student.

The guilty plea is part of a plea deal Zobella Brazil Vinik reached with prosecutors.

Vinik pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor at least 15 years of age and one count of child abuse with circumstances not likely to cause serious injury or death.

The plea deal calls for Vinik to serve between six months to a year in jail.

She will be taken into custody when she is sentenced September 25.

