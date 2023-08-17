Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range

The FBI is investigating the shooting
An IRS agent died at the hospital after being shot at a federal shooting range in Phoenix, the IRS confirms.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A special agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is dead after being accidentally shot by another IRS agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix, officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms that an incident occurred Thursday at their gun range, which multiple federal agencies were utilizing at the time through an interagency agreement. The spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured in the incident.

Charlotte M. Dennis with the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division replied to Arizona’s Family on Thursday afternoon, confirming it was aware of an “incident” involving one of its special agents. She said the agent was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, where the agent died. “Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” she said in the written statement.

Special agents with the FBI’s Phoenix field office are investigating the shooting. “The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident,” an emailed statement said. Those findings will then be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (District of Arizona) for review.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon

Latest News

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Northwest Fire responding to crash near Marana Road exit
UPDATE: Storms cause road closures
82-year-old Henry Rautio
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing man