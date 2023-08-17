Motion hearing held in George Kelly case

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A judge determined Wednesday that the text messages of George Kelly will not be admissible as evidence in his upcoming trial. Kelly is suspected of fatally shooting a migrant in Santa Cruz County on January 31, 2023.

The prosecution argued the text messages showed the mindset of Kelly during the shooting. The defense argued those text messages were just a private conversation between friends and a lot of “B.S.” The judge agreed, deeming those text messages not admissible for the upcoming trial.

Other evidence included conversations between Kelly and various members of law enforcement, pictures of used new and old bullet casings, pictures of Kelly’s AK-47, and statements about him regularly patrolling his ranch with his handgun.

This evidence was discussed following testimony from 4 witnesses, all from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

The judge deemed the pictures with the old bullet casings and some statements inadmissible for various reasons.

During the hearing, a sanction of continuance was asked for by the state. If granted, it would mean the trial could no longer be delayed. They asked for that because the defense has been working to bring in several experts with little notice.

The judge denied that motion, but it will be discussed further on Monday, August 21st.

In another bombshell, the prosecution went on record saying they are working on getting a key eyewitness but may dismiss all charges if they can’t get them to testify.

