PCSD and Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Tanque Verde Falls trail
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Rural Metro are en route to rescue a hiker who fell at Tanque Verde Falls Trail on Thursday, August 17.
According to PCSD, a man hiking alone fell and may have broken his wrist or elbow.
Deputies say he has a charged phone, but the weather and injury may keep him from hiking down.
