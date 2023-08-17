Advertise
13 Cares For Health
PCSD and Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Tanque Verde Falls trail

According to PCSD, a man hiking alone fell and may have broken his wrist or elbow.
According to PCSD, a man hiking alone fell and may have broken his wrist or elbow.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Rural Metro are en route to rescue a hiker who fell at Tanque Verde Falls Trail on Thursday, August 17.

According to PCSD, a man hiking alone fell and may have broken his wrist or elbow.

Deputies say he has a charged phone, but the weather and injury may keep him from hiking down.

