PCSD and Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Tanque Verde Falls trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Rural Metro are en route to rescue a hiker who fell at Tanque Verde Falls Trail on Thursday, August 17.

According to PCSD, a man hiking alone fell and may have broken his wrist or elbow.

Deputies say he has a charged phone, but the weather and injury may keep him from hiking down.

